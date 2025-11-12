BJP confident of NDA win after exit polls predict massive victory

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government again in the state, citing the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "guarantees" and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "development model". Commenting on the Bihar Elections Exit Polls, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, "... The cleanup of Congress and RJD from Bihar has begun."(X/@AmitShah)

"Under the leadership of PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar has progressed a lot," Jaiswal told ANI, reacting to exit polls that predict a favourable outcome for the NDA. "The public has voted in favour of PM Modi's guarantees and the development model of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The public has faith that the future of Bihar is safe in the hands of PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar."

Jaiswal also criticised the opposition Mahagathbandhan, highlighting the alleged strained relations between the RJD and Congress.

"The relations between the RJD and Congress in the 'Mahagathbandhan' are well known. Rahul Gandhi cannot tolerate any regional party," he said, adding that "the public is forming the NDA government again".

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election concluded on November 11, and the counting of the votes will begin on November 14.

Earlier, hours after the Bihar Assembly polls concluded and exit polls began to emerge, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma expressed confidence about the NDA's prospects in the Bihar elections, stating that "cleanup" of Congress and RJD from Bihar had begun.

Commenting on the Bihar Elections Exit Polls, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, "... The cleanup of Congress and RJD from Bihar has begun. This time's results will be the most surprising."

Sharma asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying, "I believe that an NDA government will be formed in Bihar with a 2/3 majority."

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats. (ANI)