BJP criticises Rahul Gandhi for raking up Election Commission after Haryana verdict: ‘Immature leader’

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to his party's unexpected loss in the Haryana assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised him for mentioning the Election Commission. A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said that Rahul Gandhi is questioning the Election Commission and the entire electoral process because of his party's loss in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi is an entitled dynast and an immature leader who does not have any grace especially when he loses,” Poonawala said. “Rahul Gandhi is accusing the Election Commission and the entire electoral process because he has lost the elections in Haryana and he can't come to terms with it...In J&K you win the elections, the constitution is fine. And when you lose the elections in Haryana, the constitution, EVM, Election commission, everything is in danger...”

Poonawala added: "He puts his family's interests above national interests...Both Hooda ji and Selja ji have accepted defeat gracefully...Is Rahul Gandhi overruling them?..."

What Rahul Gandhi had said

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and would apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.

In his first remarks to the poll verdict, he had also thanked the people of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for their support.

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect," he had said.

"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he added.

Haryana poll results



Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections.

The party won 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, while the Congress won 37 seats. Independent candidates won 3 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats.