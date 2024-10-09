Congress' DK Suresh reacts to Haryana poll results: ‘Our overconfidence made us…’

Former Congress MP and Karnataka's deputy CM DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, on Wednesday blamed the party's “overconfidence” for the loss in the Haryana assembly elections. Supporters of Congress at an election campaign rally.(Reuters)

Talking to reporters, Suresh said that the poll result in the state is a setback and that the party's high command will look into the reasons.

"In J&K, the people have given us a good mandate where the INDIA alliance is going to form the govt. In Haryana, I think we had overconfidence in the election procedure and that we are going to come back. That is the major disadvantage that we are facing. Our party's high command will discuss the length and breadth of the defeat and lapses of the election..." Suresh was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Yes, it is a setback in Haryana for us, our high command looking everything how and what happened. High command will react. Our over confidence made us losers. Our party in AICC looking at it. It's an example that over confidence will affect, same thing happened in haryana. Our Party leaders are looking at everything," he added.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections.

The party won 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, while the Congress won 37 seats. Independent candidates won 3 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the result in the state 'unexpected' and added that the party would release a 'detailed response' after talking to the party's ground worker and checking the facts.

"The result of Haryana is unexpected. The party is assessing public opinion. After talking to our ground workers, getting complete information and checking the facts, a detailed response will come from the party," the congress president said, according to ANI.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, while thanking the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, said that he would inform the Election Commission about complaints of irregularities from several assembly constituencies in Haryana.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - India's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analyzing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies. Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this struggle for rights, social and economic justice, and truth, we will keep raising our voices," he wrote on X in Hindi.

(Inputs from ANI)