BJP dismisses AAP as group of ‘loud-mouthed people’: ‘If they are honest…'

As the high-decibel poll campaign by BJP and AAP intensifies in Gujarat, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party as a group of “loud-mouthed people”. Addressing a news conference on BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra', Pradhan questioned the “Delhi model” and said he is scared of “people who show no responsibility.”

“This (AAP) is a group of loud-mouthed people...What is their Delhi model? If they are honest, they should take you (the media) to Delhi to see it. I'm scared of people who show no responsibility, this is such a group of people,” the minister said.

Padhan, who was in Gujarat to take part in the yatra, expressed confidence in BJP retaining power in the poll-bound state.

“I am here amongst you today to take part in BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra'. We are confident that this time again the people of the state will express their confidence in us," he said.

BJP president JP Nadda flagged off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' on Wednesday in Mehsana in presence of chief minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders.

Addressing a public rally on the occasion, Nadda said that BJP is a "pro-active, pro-responsible government and pro-responsive government" that understands the plight of people.

"What did Congress do for years? Pitted brothers against each other, areas against each other and did not supply water where it was needed. Jo vikas ki yatra chalani thi usko atkaya, bhatkaya, latkaya. Now they themselves are stuck..."

Union home minister Amit Shah will flag off the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Ahmedabad today. He will visit Sant Shree Savaiyanath Samadhi Sthaan to pay obeisance in Zanzarka and will flag off the yatra. The Union minister is then expected to visit Unai Mata Temple to offer prayers in Navsari district and launch the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" and "Adivasi Vikas Yatra" there.

