BJP gains momentum with induction of 20 former corporators ahead of PCMC polls

Ahead of the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday delivered a major political setback to rival parties by inducting around 20 former corporators and some office bearers from the city. The party has also inducted 12 leaders from its alliance partner in Mahayuti, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state.(PTI)

The induction programme held in Mumbai was led by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge from Bhosari Assembly Constituency and MLA Shankar Jagtap from Chinchwad Assembly Constituency from Pune district and is being seen as a significant boost for the BJP ahead of the civic polls, with the Model Code of Conduct already in force. The large-scale crossover of senior leaders is expected to strengthen the BJP's organisational base in the industrial city of Pune district.

Among the prominent Ajit Pawar-led NCP leaders, former PCMC Standing Committee chairperson Usha Waghere, former Standing Committee chief Prashant Shitole, former deputy mayor Prabhakar Waghere, former mayor Raju Misal, former opposition leader Vinod Nade, Sameer Masulkar, and former Standing Committee chairperson Navnath Jagtap also joined the party.

The BJP also gained support from leaders of other parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjog Waghere, Amit Gawade, Meenaltai Yadav, and Ravi Landge joined. Former Congress corporator Sadguru Kadam, brother of Kailas Kadam, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress unit, was also inducted into the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MLA Mahesh Landge said, "Ahead of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, senior leaders, former corporators and office-bearers from various parties have joined the BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the guidance of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan. This shows the growing trust of the people in the BJP's development-oriented politics. We are confident of securing a decisive victory in the upcoming civic polls."

After welcoming the new members, the party's Election In-Charge and BJP MLA from Pimpri Chinchwad, Shankar Jagtap, said that Pimpri-Chinchwad city has earned several distinctions such as an industrial hub and an IT City, a smart city.

"On one hand, the city provides employment opportunities, while on the other, it has offered state-of-the-art facilities to its citizens. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reached great heights of development due to the efforts of its public representatives. Every corporator and office-bearer here has played an important role and, whenever required, set aside differences to work for the city's development," he said.

He further stated that each person who has joined the BJP today has adopted the same approach to ensure that the city continues on the path of progress. Shankar Jagtap expressed strong confidence that, with the support of all these leaders, the momentum of Pimpri-Chinchwad's development will continue in the coming period.

Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16.

Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16.