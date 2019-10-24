e-paper
Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

BJP Haryana chief quits as state heads for close contest

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The BJP, which had set a target of winning 75 of the 90 seats in Haryana, was leading in 35 seats in the seats, while the Congress was ahead in 35 constituencies, according to trends by the Election Commission of India.(HT image)
         

Subhash Barala resigned as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Haryana president as the state headed for a cliffhanger political contest on Thursday.

Barala, a prominent Jat leader who himself was trailing from Tohana constituency by over 27,000 votes against Jannayak Janta Party ’s Devender Singh Babli, is the first senior state BJP leader to resign. It is not clear if the party has accepted his resignation.

Follow assembly election results 2019 live updates here.

As the counting was in progress, Barala had left the counting centre.

The BJP, which had set a target of winning 75 of the 90 seats in Haryana, was leading in 35 seats in the seats, while the Congress was ahead in 35 constituencies, according to trends by the Election Commission of India. The JJP, which fought its maiden assembly polls, was ahead in nine seats.

If the trends hold true, the JJP could likely emerge as the kingmaker and hold the key to formation of the next state government.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 13:46 IST

India News