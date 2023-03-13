BJP hits out at Congress's Randhawa for ‘finish Modi first’, Pulwama remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday hit out at Congress leader and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over his controversial remarks on the terrorist attack in Pulawama, saying he has insulted the martyrdom of soldiers and insulted India's democracy. Demanding an inquiry into the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Randhawa, party general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, claimed, "Till date, it is not known how the jawans were martyred," and wondered whether it was “done to fight to elections.” Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa exchanges greetings with Rajasthan Sanskrit Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla during a protest over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, in Jaipur on Monday.(ANI)

“By giving such a statement, Randhawa has insulted the martyrdom of the soldiers and our democracy. It has become evident once again, how Congress keep speaking against our nation and soldiers,” Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore also lashed out at Randhawa alleging that the Congress has followed the policy of ‘divide and rule’ for years.

“They question the Indian Army again and again...they say BJP don't understand the sacrifice of soldiers...Congress leaders question Indian security, intelligence agencies and army...this is their reality which can be seen now,” he told ANI.

Randhawa was addressing a protest meeting in Jaipur against the BJP-led central government for not agreeing to form a joint parliamentary committee to look into the allegations made by the US firm Hindenburg against the Adani Group. He asked party workers to “defeat” Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they want to get rid of industrialists like Gautam Adani.

"If Adani and Ambani have to be removed, Modi should be finished first… then defeat the BJP," he said.

Everyone is talking about Adani while they should be talking about Modi. He is destroying the country and the BJP at the Centre is selling the nation. So, our fight is not with Adani but directly with the BJP, Randhawa said during the protest.

