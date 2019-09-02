BJP leader, 9 cops injured in clash with TMC workers in Bengal

india

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh and nine police officials were injured in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in a clash between supporters of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Sunday.

Singh, the Barrackpore MP, who was admitted to a private hospital in Salt Lake, has alleged that he was hit by police commissioner Manoj Verma.

The police, however, has refuted Singh’s claim, saying that he was hit by a brick thrown by his supporters.

According to locals in the region, BJP and TMC workers clashed over a party office in the Shyamnagar area. Singh’s car was damaged by TMC workers which escalated the clash and spread to Kankinara, Bhatpara and Jagaddal areas.

The West Bengal police, in a series of tweets, accused the MP and his son, Pawan Singh, of inciting violence and attacking the police.

“Today some hooligans led by Arjun Singh, MP and his MLA son forcibly blocked a road in Jagaddal area of Barrackpore. He provoked his supporters to attack the police. Several policemen including the Commissioner got injured,” the state police said on Twitter.

