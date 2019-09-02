e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 02, 2019

BJP leader, 9 cops injured in clash with TMC workers in Bengal

According to locals in the region, BJP and TMC workers clashed over a party office in the Shyamnagar area. Singh’s car was damaged by TMC workers which escalated the clash and spread to Kankinara, Bhatpara and Jagaddal areas.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
BJP Leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy meet injured party's MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh at a hospital on Sunday.
BJP Leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy meet injured party's MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh at a hospital on Sunday. (PTI Photo )
         

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh and nine police officials were injured in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in a clash between supporters of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Sunday.

Singh, the Barrackpore MP, who was admitted to a private hospital in Salt Lake, has alleged that he was hit by police commissioner Manoj Verma.

The police, however, has refuted Singh’s claim, saying that he was hit by a brick thrown by his supporters.

According to locals in the region, BJP and TMC workers clashed over a party office in the Shyamnagar area. Singh’s car was damaged by TMC workers which escalated the clash and spread to Kankinara, Bhatpara and Jagaddal areas.

The West Bengal police, in a series of tweets, accused the MP and his son, Pawan Singh, of inciting violence and attacking the police.

“Today some hooligans led by Arjun Singh, MP and his MLA son forcibly blocked a road in Jagaddal area of Barrackpore. He provoked his supporters to attack the police. Several policemen including the Commissioner got injured,” the state police said on Twitter.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 03:17 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss