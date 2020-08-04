e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP leader fired at in Kulgam as curbs announced in Valley

BJP leader fired at in Kulgam as curbs announced in Valley

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:49 IST
Mir Ehsan and Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Mir Ehsan and Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustantimes
         

Authorities in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir imposed restrictions but removed curfew in Srinagar even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced celebrations marking the first anniversary of the nullification of Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

In Srinagar, the government said there were apprehensions of protests and “subversive activities” on Wednesday. Groups of policemen and paramilitary personnel patrolled the main roads and made people stay indoors. Only government employees with valid curfew passes were only allowed on the roads.

Later, the government removed the curfew but said restrictions on assembly and movement of people will continue. At many places, roads were blocked with barbed wires. “We aren’t been allowed to come on the main road. The policemen are imposing the strict curfew without any relaxation,’’ said Ali Mohammad who lives at Abi Guzar.

Muzzuffar Shah, nephew of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said the road leading to their house was blocked and alleged that the restrictions were aimed at thwarting a meeting of mainstream political leaders called by Abdullah on Wednesday. Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, who was released last week, also made a veiled attack on the Centre.

In Jammu, BJP unit president Ravinder Raina announced celebrations to mark the event. He requested all party leaders to avoid gatherings and asked all workers to hoist the Tricolour on their roofs. He also appealed to the common people to light earthen lamps. The Congress said it will urge people to discuss the impact of the effective abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, police said terrorists shot at BJP sarpanch Arif Ahmad in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said: “He was shifted to emergency hospital Qazigund. He had firearm injury in neck and condition is critical.”

top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In