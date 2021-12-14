Home / India News / BJP leader shot in MP by Bajrang Dal man, dies
india news

BJP leader shot in MP by Bajrang Dal man, dies

  • According to the police, the incident in Bhainsoda village of the district, some 150km from Mandsaur district headquarters, took place on Sunday, and cases were registered against 11 person
Bajrang Dal leader Shailendra Ojha shot dead former sarpanch Devilal Meena on Sunday. Special Arrangement(Special Arrangement)
Bajrang Dal leader Shailendra Ojha shot dead former sarpanch Devilal Meena on Sunday. Special Arrangement(Special Arrangement)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar, Hindustan Times, Bhopal/ Mandsaur

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was shot following an argument at a marriage function over a discourse of jailed self-styled godman Rampal being shown on an LCD screen in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, died on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the incident in Bhainsoda village of the district, some 150km from Mandsaur district headquarters, took place on Sunday, and cases were registered against 11 persons, four of whom have now been arrested. Sunil Pandey, Mandsaur SP, said BJP leader Devilal Meena, who was a former sarpanch, was shot dead by Bajrang Dal leader, Shailendra Ojha, both residents of Bhainsoda village of the district.

Rampal, who had an ashram in Haryana’s Hisar, was held in November, 2014 following allegations of murders in the premises and was later sentenced to life imprisonment without remission in 2018 for murder, wrongful confinement and criminal conspiracy. Rampal opposed the Hindu rituals and held a campaign to shun the ‘holy trinity’ of the Hindu pantheon — Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. “Members of Rampal’s ashram had come to the village on invitation of Meena. Ojha, who is a regional president of Bajrang Dal, opposed it and asked Meena not to allow anti-Hindu activities in the village,” the SP said.

“On Sunday, a large number of villagers opened fire and also attacked the attendees with rods and canes. Meena tried to stop them, but Ojha shot at him. Meena was rushed to a hospital in Kota where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Gopal Suryavanshi, town inspector of Bhanpura. “The main accused is still absconding.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh bajrang dal
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out