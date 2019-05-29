BJP leader stops vehicle carrying meat in Aligarh, warns those carrying beef

BJP leader and former mayor of Aligarh Shakuntla Bharti has warned that the masses would take law into their hands if anyone was found transporting or carrying beef.

A video in which she was seen saying this has been widely shared on social media. Her statement came after cow vigilantes stopped a vehicle on the suspicion that it was transporting beef in Aligarh on Tuesday.

It all started when some locals near Abdul Karim crossing on railway road under Dehli Gate police station stopped a mini truck transporting meat.

Shakuntla Bharti too reached the spot. After hearing about this, the police also reached the spot. The meat was seized and a team of FSDA was called to collect the samples for tests.

“The police acted promptly and a team of experts was called to collect samples to clear the doubts. Those transporting the meat had bills and vouchers. As a precautionary measure, the meat was disposed of to maintain law and order,” said Vishal Pandey, circle officer (first), in Aligarh who reached spot with force.

Shakuntla Bharti later reached the police station along with her supporters. “It is the BJP regime now and not the regime of Samajwadi Party…” she was seen saying in the presence of cops, in the video.

In the clip, she also allegedly questioned why meat was being consumed during fast in Ramzan.

“Those carrying beef would be responsible for themselves as the masses would do what they want and would not be responsible for it,” Bharti was seen saying in the video clip.

A few days ago, Bharti had allegedly punished a Muslim youth for wearing ‘kalawa’ (red thread). She alleged that it was to lure Hindu girls in Aligarh. The youth, who was asked to do sit-ups, denied the allegations.

When asked about the contents of the video, the former mayor appeared defensive over her own statements at the police station but admitted parts of it with explanation.

“I never commented on having meat during Ramzan as they have a custom for it. I only said that during fasting Hindus do not eat meat,” she said to clarify and denied that she incited the masses to take law into their hands, if someone is found transporting beef.

“The administration should check transport of beef,” she added.

