BJP leads in Tripura, Gujarat and Nagaland; Congress ahead in one Karnataka seat as bypoll trends emerge

Counting trends from assembly bypolls across multiple states – Tripura, Gujarat and Nagaland – on Monday pointed to a strong showing by the BJP in key constituencies, while regional dynamics, sympathy factors and candidate selection appeared to have played a decisive role in shaping outcomes. The BJP showed a strong performance in assembly bypolls across states, with significant wins in Tripura and Gujarat. (HT_PRINT)

Tripura: Religious pitch and development plank drive BJP’s massive lead In Tripura’s Dharmanagar, the BJP was heading towards a sweeping victory, with candidate Jahar Chakraborti building a lead of nearly 14,000 votes over Congress rival Chayan Bhattacharya after early rounds of counting, as per Election Commission data. Chakraborti secured 18,754 votes against Bhattacharya’s 4,766, while CPI(M)’s Amitabha Dutta remained in third place with 4,371 votes.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, saw a high turnout of 79.84 per cent on April 9, indicating strong voter engagement. Security remained tight during counting, with prohibitory orders enforced around the counting centre and senior police officials overseeing arrangements to ensure a smooth process, the PTI report noted.

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Gujarat: Legacy factor and organisational strength push BJP ahead In Gujarat’s Umreth seat, BJP candidate Harshad Parmar has established a commanding lead of over 26,000 votes over Congress nominee Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan, maintaining his advantage across all counting rounds, according to PTI.

Parmar secured 69,851 votes after 18 rounds, compared to Chauhan’s 43,185, with other candidates trailing far behind. The contest was shaped significantly by legacy politics, as the bypoll was triggered by the death of sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar, with the party fielding his son Harshad in his first major electoral test.

The Congress candidate, a seasoned local leader and former taluka panchayat president, failed to close the gap despite his organisational experience, suggesting the BJP’s entrenched base in the constituency remained intact. The seat recorded a voter turnout of 59.04 per cent on April 23.

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Nagaland: Consensus politics gives BJP edge in close contest In Nagaland’s Koridang constituency, BJP’s Daochier Imchen was leading by 1,599 votes over Independent candidate Toshikaba after initial rounds of counting, reflecting a relatively tighter contest compared to other states, PTI reported.

Imchen secured 4,554 votes against Toshikaba’s 2,955, while other candidates, including another Independent and an NPP nominee, followed behind. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen and saw a high turnout of 82.21 per cent, with over 18,000 voters participating.

Notably, Imchen was also the consensus candidate of the ruling alliance, which appears to have consolidated votes in his favour, even as Independents mounted a competitive challenge.

Maharashtra: Sympathy wave and political vacuum define outcomes In Maharashtra, the bypolls in Baramati and Rahuri highlighted the role of sympathy. Sunetra Pawar, wife of late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, was comfortably ahead in Baramati with 53,478 votes after six rounds, far outpacing lesser-known candidates, most of whom failed to cross even 200 votes, the PTI report stated.

The contest effectively turned into a one-sided race after the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi chose not to field a candidate, giving Pawar a virtual walkover, while she campaigned seeking support as a tribute to her late husband. The seat, a long-standing stronghold of the Pawar family, recorded a turnout of 58.27 per cent.

In Rahuri, BJP’s Akshay Kardile was leading by over 41,000 votes against NCP (SP)’s Govind Mokate, continuing the trend of sympathy-driven contests, as the bypoll was necessitated by the death of his father and sitting MLA Shivaji Kardile.

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Karnataka: Split verdict reflects localised political battles Karnataka’s bypoll trends presented a mixed picture, with both Congress and BJP holding ground in different constituencies. In Bagalkot, Congress candidate Umesh Meti was leading BJP’s Veerabhadrayya Charantimath by 9,969 votes, while in Davanagere South, BJP’s Srinivas T Dasakariyappa was ahead of Congress’ Samarth Mallikarjun by 8,539 votes, according to Election Commission figures.

Both bypolls were triggered by the deaths of sitting MLAs.

(With PTI inputs)