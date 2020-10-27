BJP misusing power for UP assembly bypolls, says Akhilesh Yadav

india

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was misusing power in the seven assembly constituencies where bye-elections will be held on November 3.

“Fearing its defeat, the BJP is engaged in the misuse of power and intimidation of voters. Pressure is being built on gram pradhans. Police are being misused to threaten people. The Election Commission should take cognizance of all this and intervene,” said Akhilesh in a statement.

The SP is contesting six seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) the Bulandshahar seat. The BJP is set for a defeat and SP-RLD are headed for big victories. The tactics to mislead the people won't work. The people's verdict in the bypolls would indicate the possible results in the 2022 UP assembly polls," he said.

The SP candidates were getting strong support of the people because of their clean image, Akhilesh Yadav said.

The SP’s Syed Javed Abdi is contesting Naugawan Sadat. The other party candidates are: Maharaj Singh Dhangar (Tundla), Indrajeet Kori (Ghatampur), Lucky Yadav (Malhani), Brahmashankar Tiwari (Deoria) and Suresh Kumar Pal (Bangarmau).