BJP MLA calls UP government ‘most corrupt ever’, claims officers misleading CM Yogi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Loni has trained guns on his own party's government in the state, calling it the “most corrupt government ever”. BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The MLA, Nand Kishore Gurjar, has alleged that government officers are misleading chief minister Yogi Adityanath and looting the exchequer, reported PTI.

Gurjar made the remarks in a press conference in a torn kurta alleging that his clothes were torn by the police.

He alleged that the chief secretary had tied the brain of "Maharaj Ji" (a reference to CM Adityanath) by applying “occult arts” on him, according to PTI.

"The chief secretary is the most corrupt officer in the world. The officers have looted land in Ayodhya," Gurjar alleged.

He further attacked his party-led government, alleging that cow slaughter on a mass scale is going on in Uttar Pradesh and that people are being killed in fake encounters.

Also Read | Govt preparing for fierce onslaught on corruption: Yogi

The remarks come a day after the MLA and his supporters, and thousands of devotees carried out a major “Kalash Yatra” procession in Loni and clashed with police when they tried to stop the event as it was being held without permission.

Police said that they tried to stop the gathering, but the procession members allegedly pushed policemen. During the alleged clash, the supporters of the MLA raised slogans against the police and administration.

On Friday, ACP (Ankur Vihar) Ajay Kumar Singh said the MLA and his supporters were trying to bring out the Yatra without any permission. However, the MLA has refuted this claim, saying that an application for permission was given by the SDM of Loni, according to PTI

Gurjar told the media that Ram Kalash Yatra is traditional and before this year permission was never sought by the organisers. In a video message, he also urged the Gurjar Samaj not to jam traffic and to maintain peace everywhere.

(Inputs from PTI)