Pragya Thakur receiving ‘life-threatening poisonous chemicals’ in envelopes, alleges MP

Police seized 3-4 envelopes from the MP’s residence and some of these contained letters in the Urdu language, they said.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI Photo)
         

Controversial BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday night lodged a complaint with police, alleging that she received envelopes by post which had poisonous chemicals on them.

“We got a complaint from the MP that she had received envelopes allegedly having some harmful chemicals in them and we are filing an FIR in the matter,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhopal Irshad Wali told PTI.

When asked about the presence of chemicals in the envelope, the DIG said that it will be clear only after the forensic team examines it.

Efforts to contact the BJP MP from Bhopal or her aides were not successful.

Meanwhile, a picture of a brown envelope, purportedly with Thakur’s address on it, was being circulated on social media with a message that it contained some poisonous chemical which was life threatening.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Umesh Tiwari said a case has been registered against an unidentified person on charges of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing grievous hurt at Kamla Nagar police station and added that the matter is under investigation.

