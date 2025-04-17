‘Modern dacoits’: BJP MP Sambit Patra lambasts Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

Terming the National Herald money laundering case "blatant robbery", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Thursday called Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi "modern dacoits". BJP MP Sambit Patra called the National Herald case blatant robbery.(ANI file photo)

The Enforcement Directorate this week filed a charge sheet in the case, which names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"Can a political company lend money to another entity? How did the Congress party, which relies on donations, lend money to Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journals Limited) like a bank?... I appeal to you that from today, don't call this case a theft or corruption, this is blatant robbery... Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are modern dacoits... This is the National Herald robbery case," Patra said in a press conference.

The charge sheet also names Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, other individuals and firms. The case is listed for arguments on April 25.

The case is based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against the Congress leaders and companies associated with them.

The Congress is planning a nationwide protest. The party said the charge sheet was part of a vendetta carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress calls meeting

The Congress has called a meeting of all its general secretaries, in-charges and heads of frontal organisations on Saturday to decide the way forward for staging protests against the alleged targeting of the leaders in the National Herald case.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan in the national capital. It will be presided over by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the charge sheet, the Enforcement Directorate accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of being involved in money laundering to the tune of ₹988 crore.

