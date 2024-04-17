BJP MP Mahesh Sharma's 'father' remark sparks row: ‘Those who don’t consider Modi, Yogi as…'

BJP MP Mahesh Sharma courted controversy by labelling those who don't consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath “their own” as traitors. BJP MP Mahesh Sharma in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at an election rally in Bulandshahr, Mahesh Sharma said, “Those who do not consider Modi and Yogi as their own, will not consider even their father as their own.”

He added, “If anyone says he is your own more than Modi-Yogi, then he is a traitor to this country. The person does not want the welfare of the country or the state.”

The video, initially shared by a news agency on April 12, was widely circulated on social media platforms on Wednesday, drawing criticism for Sharma's objectionable language.

The remarks appear to have been aimed at a particular community in western Uttar Pradesh.

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV also posted the video on X urging the Election Commission to take action.

“Dear Election Commission, the time has come to decide who are you with?”

“If you are unbiased then take action, otherwise as per Mahesh Sharma you are with Modi,” he added.

Sharma's remarks came amid rising dissatisfaction among the Rajputs towards the ruling BJP, which has become a concern for the party's strategists. Opposition leaders aim to leverage it against the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In an attempt to defuse the anger, the BJP is baking heavily on its Rajput faces, such as Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both leaders have held rallies in Rajput-dominated areas recently.

On Tuesday, the issue of ‘Kshatriya discontent’ in West UP gained momentum, with the caste Mahapanchayat in Muzzafarnagar expressing its anger over the poor representation of Thakurs in ticket distribution by the ruling BJP. The issue of alleged disrespect to community heroes like Raja Mihir Bhoj was also raised.

“Mahapanchayat has given its verdict to support Harendra Malik in Muzaffarnagar and asked Rajputs of Kairana and Saharanpur to support those who are in a position to defeat BJP in their respective constituencies,” said Ajay Som, president of Rajput Utthan Sabha and Pradhan of the Rajput-dominated village Salawa.