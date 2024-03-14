BJP names candidates for 6 LS seats in Telangana

Hyderabad The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the names of six candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, including party national vice-president D K Aruna for Mahabubnagar and former MLA M Raghunandan Rao for Medak parliamentary constituencies. HT Image

The other candidates whose names were announced on Wednesday were: Godam Nagesh for Adilabad, Gomasa Srinivas for Peddapalli, Prof Ajmeera Seetharam Naik for Mahabubabad (ST) and Sanampudi Saidi Reddy for Nalgonda Lok Sabha seats.

With the latest list, total number of candidates announced for the parliament elections in Telangana so far has gone up to 15, out of the total number of 17 seats in the state. The party is yet to announce the candidates for Khammam and Warangal parliamentary constituencies.

In the first list released on Saturday last, the BJP announced the names nine candidates – Eatala Rajender for Malkajgiri, Bandi Sanjay for Karimnagar, Dharmapuri Arvind for Nizamabad, G Kishan Reddy for Secunderabad, B B Patil for Zaheerabad, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy for Chevella, Bura Narsaiah Goud for Bhongir, P Bharat for Nagarkurnool and Madhavi Latha for Hyderabad.

Interestingly, the majority of the candidates who were given the BJP tickets for the Lok Sabha elections are defectors from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress, leading to disgruntlement among the ticket aspirants from the BJP loyalists.

“For example, four out of six candidates who got the BJP tickets on Wednesday defected to the BJP only on Monday. While Gomasa Srinivas defected from the Congress, Nagesh, Seetharam Naik and Saidi Reddy defected from the BRS,” a senior BJP leader, who was aspiring for the party ticket from a north Telangana district, said on condition of anonymity.

Among other defectors who got the BJP tickets in the present Lok Sabha elections include: D K Aruna (2019) and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (2021) from Congress, Eatala Rajender (2021), Bura Narsaiah Goud (2022), B B Patil and P Bharat (2024).

“So, out of 15 MP candidates finalised so far, as many as 10 candidates are defectors from other parties in the last four to five years. The genuine and loyal leaders have been ignored,” the BJP leader quoted above said.