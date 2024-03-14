 BJP names candidates for 6 LS seats in Telangana | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP names candidates for 6 LS seats in Telangana

BJP names candidates for 6 LS seats in Telangana

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Mar 14, 2024 08:50 AM IST

With the latest list, total number of candidates announced for the parliament elections in Telangana so far has gone up to 15

Hyderabad The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced the names of six candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, including party national vice-president D K Aruna for Mahabubnagar and former MLA M Raghunandan Rao for Medak parliamentary constituencies.

HT Image
HT Image

The other candidates whose names were announced on Wednesday were: Godam Nagesh for Adilabad, Gomasa Srinivas for Peddapalli, Prof Ajmeera Seetharam Naik for Mahabubabad (ST) and Sanampudi Saidi Reddy for Nalgonda Lok Sabha seats.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With the latest list, total number of candidates announced for the parliament elections in Telangana so far has gone up to 15, out of the total number of 17 seats in the state. The party is yet to announce the candidates for Khammam and Warangal parliamentary constituencies.

In the first list released on Saturday last, the BJP announced the names nine candidates – Eatala Rajender for Malkajgiri, Bandi Sanjay for Karimnagar, Dharmapuri Arvind for Nizamabad, G Kishan Reddy for Secunderabad, B B Patil for Zaheerabad, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy for Chevella, Bura Narsaiah Goud for Bhongir, P Bharat for Nagarkurnool and Madhavi Latha for Hyderabad.

Interestingly, the majority of the candidates who were given the BJP tickets for the Lok Sabha elections are defectors from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress, leading to disgruntlement among the ticket aspirants from the BJP loyalists.

“For example, four out of six candidates who got the BJP tickets on Wednesday defected to the BJP only on Monday. While Gomasa Srinivas defected from the Congress, Nagesh, Seetharam Naik and Saidi Reddy defected from the BRS,” a senior BJP leader, who was aspiring for the party ticket from a north Telangana district, said on condition of anonymity.

Among other defectors who got the BJP tickets in the present Lok Sabha elections include: D K Aruna (2019) and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (2021) from Congress, Eatala Rajender (2021), Bura Narsaiah Goud (2022), B B Patil and P Bharat (2024).

“So, out of 15 MP candidates finalised so far, as many as 10 candidates are defectors from other parties in the last four to five years. The genuine and loyal leaders have been ignored,” the BJP leader quoted above said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On