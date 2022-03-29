BJP only party that acknowledged other PMs: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party that has shown respect to and acknowledged the contribution of all Prime Ministers that the country has had so far.

Addressing BJP lawmakers at the parliamentary party meeting held at the Ambedkar Auditorium here, the PM said the upcoming Prime Ministers Museum is an example of the BJP’s commitment to acknowledge all of the country’s top leaders, irrespective of the parties they came from, said a BJP leader aware of the matter.

The museum dedicated to the former PMs will be inaugurated on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14. “The date has been chosen for the inauguration as a mark of respect for Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” added the person cited above, asking not to be identified.

The museum which is being built at a cost of ₹270-crore will showcase the life and legacy of all 14 Prime Ministers India has had thus far. On display will be some of their personal belongings, writings and letters, photographs, and a compilation of their speeches.

A resolution was also passed at the lawmakers’ meeting applauding the decision to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which was announced in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, for another six months. The decision for extending the scheme under which free ration is provided was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

“The PM urged the ministers to visit aspirational districts apart from their own constituencies and ensure development works being undertaken are on track. He also told them to participate in the party’s programmes on social justice that will held for a fortnight from April 6 (BJP’s foundation day) to April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti),” said the person quoted above. The government’s aspirational districts programme aims to improve social and developmental indicators in 112 backward districts.

The lawmakers have also been asked to ensure that the target of vaccinating 70 million young people between the ages of 11 and 14 as part of the ongoing Covid vaccination drive is met.

Briefing media persons, union minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal said the PM instructed lawmakers to spread awareness about the union government’s welfare schemes for housing, nutrition and free grains.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave a brief account of the PM’s upcoming address to students ahead of their examinations which is known as “Pariskha pe Charcha”.

