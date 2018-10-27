Live: On Sabarimala row, Amit Shah says ‘Kerala govt insulting Ayyappa devotees, BJP standing like rock with devotees’

BJP president Amit Shah is in Kannur on Saturday for the inauguration of the party’s new district office. The office, called Mararji Bhavan, is located in Kannur’s Thalikavu.

Follow the live updates here:

1:37pm IST Govt should concentrate on flood relief: Amit Shah “Instead of cracking a whip on poor Ayyappa devotees the government should concentrate more flood relief. From October 30 to November 13 the party will organise state wide programmes to expose the left government and save Sabarimala. We are ready to go to any extent to save Sabarimala,” says Amit Shah.





1:29pm IST Kerala govt hell-bent on tackling peaceful devotees: Amit Shah “Instead of giving relief to the flood-hit, now the governmentt is hell-bent on tackling peaceful devotees. A non-believer government is trying to do enough dirty jobs int the name of a verdict,” says Amit Shah.





1:25pm IST Kerala is under emergency: Amit Shah “Kerala is under another emergency. Even women are not spared. Women are getting arrested even at the dead of nights,” says Amit Shah





1:21pm IST There are many temples where only women are allowed: Amit Shah “I also ask even courts not to impose verdicts that are not practical. How can you sacrifice belief of over 5 crore devotees? Hindus never discriminated againt women. In all festivals, wife sits and takes part with the man. Hindu belief and customs vary in different regions. There are many temples where only women are allowed. It is particular temples customs.” says Amit Shah.





1:15pm IST BJP standing like a rock with Ayappa devotees: Amit Shah “The party is standing like a rock with devotees. The whole country is with you. It seems the last Left government will not last for long if situation continues like this,” says Amit Shah





1:10pm IST Kerala government insulting Ayyappa devotees: Amit Shah “The Kerala government is insulting Ayyappa devotees. It is sad the government fails to see writing on the wall. Now they are filling jails with devotees.How can they arrest devotees who chant hymns?”, he says.





1:07pm IST An important day for BJP workers of all country: Amit Shah Amit Shah begins his speech. “This is an important day for BJP workers of all country. We built a beautiful memorial for hundreds of party workers who sacrificed their lives. Your sacrifice won’t go wasted. We will remember as long as last drop of our blood remains in our body,” he says.





1:05pm IST Amit Shah’s visit comes at crucial time: Kerala BJP president Amit Shah’s visit comes at a crucial time, said state president PS Sreedharan Pillai.





12:34pm IST Amit Shah inaugurates district office Amit Shah lit the lamp and opened the BJP’s new district office in Kannur.



