BJP chief attacks INDIA bloc on ‘dynastic politics’

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad:
Sep 03, 2023 12:17 AM IST

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday attacked the newly formed opposition bloc INDIA, accusing its leaders of indulging in “dynastic politics” to take their families forward

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday attacked the newly formed opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), accusing its leaders of indulging in “dynastic politics” to take their families forward.

Addressing a “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” programme — a nationwide campaign to honour fallen heroes —in Ghaziabad, Nadda said, “Yesterday, some people gathered in Mumbai. Who were they? … These are leaders who want to take their families forward and not the country.”

He was referring to the two-day meeting of INDIA bloc that concluded on Friday in Mumbai, where representatives of 28 opposition parties gathered to chalk out strategies to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Sonia ji [Sonia Gandhi] is worried about her son Rahul (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) and Lalu ji (former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad) is worried about his son Tejaswi Yadav (Bihar deputy chief minister),” Nadda alleged. “The Trinamool Congress is not working for West Bengal’s progress but to advance the interests of ‘Bhatija’ (chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee).”

The BJP chief also accused the opposition leaders of involving in corruption.

“All these people were involved in corruption. Someone was behind the fodder scam or land-for-jobs scam. You tell me whether the mother and son are out on bail or not,” Nadda said, while addressing the gathering at a private engineering college in Ghaziabad.

Reacting to the BJP chief’s remarks, local Congress leaders said Nadda’s attack on INDIA bloc leaders point at the ruling party’s fear of losing in 2024 polls.

“The BJP is very much concerned about the manner in which the INDIA alliance is coming up and has shown that parties can come and stand together against the BJP. The BJP chief came to Ghaziabad to attend a programme related to martyrs, but he indulged in playing politics instead. This shows that the BJP is feeling the heat…,” Lokesh Chaudhary, president of Ghaziabad unit of Congress, said.

    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

