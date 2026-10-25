BJP questions Kerala CM’s ‘selective secularism’ over beef, Jinnah statue at Fort Kochi cafe

A cafe in Fort Kochi that allegedly serves beef and displays a statue of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah has sparked a political row in Keralam, with BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accusing chief minister VD Satheesan of “selective secularism”. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned the Congress and the CPI(M) over what he described as their support for a political culture that disrespects religious sentiments. (@BJP4Keralam X)

He also questioned the Congress and the CPI(M) over what he described as their support for a political culture that disrespects religious sentiments.

The controversy followed a social media video by a YouTuber alleging that the cafe was named after the holy city of Kashi, but displayed a statue of Jinnah and was serving beef.

The video triggered criticism, prompting Satheesan and Pinarayi Vijayan, the Leader of the Opposition, to condemn the alleged communal remarks.

Fort Kochi police registered a case against Amrit Singh Darren, a YouTuber from a north Indian state, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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BJP questions ‘selective secularism’ In a social media post responding to Satheesan, Chandrasekhar said Keralam belonged to all Malayalees, who alone would decide the state's present and future, including its food, culture and celebrations. He added that Keralam was part of India and every Malayalee was an Indian.

“I agree with CMs sentiment in his post,” Chandrasekhar said, before raising questions about what he described as a developing political culture in the state.

He questioned why some people glorified Jinnah, whom he accused of dividing India on religious lines, and why some politicians allegedly justified or defended proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hamas and their violence. He also questioned political alliances involving the Congress and CPI(M) with Jamaat-e-Islami, which he described as anti-secular and anti-constitutional.