BJP recasts ‘permission’ to buy Russian oil as US seeking India's ‘help’, Cong hits back with US treasury secy's remarks
As tensions rose during the conflict involving Iran, the US said it was granting a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy Russian oil.
A political slugfest continues between the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP after the United States said it had “allowed” India to purchase Russian oil already at sea in a move aimed at easing supply concerns around the world amid the conflict in the Middle East.
While the Congress termed this an “insult” that India would require such a permission at all, the BJP on Saturday claimed that the United States reached out to India for “help” to ease pressure on global refineries and bring stability to oil prices. The ruling party cited a statement by US energy secretary Chris Wright to make its point.
BJP on Russian oil row
In a post on X, the BJP’s official handle shared a video of Wright in which he said during an interview that the US “reached out to friends in India” and asked New Delhi to “buy that oil and bring it into your refineries”.
Speaking to ABC News, the US energy secretary said the step was not a policy shift towards Russia but only a temporary move. “We reached out to our friends in India and said, ‘Buy that oil and bring it into your refineries,’” he said in the interview.
The BJP used the video to reject accusations by the opposition over the United States saying it had given “permission” to India to buy Russian oil.
“Shutting down the Opposition propaganda and outpour, US energy secretary Chris Wright puts it on record that the United States reached out to India for help in easing global refinery pressure and stabilising oil prices. A clear acknowledgment of India’s growing role in global energy stability,” the BJP said.
Congress reacts, slams government
Responding to the BJP’s post on X, Congress national secretary Ruchira Chaturvedi shared a video of US treasury secretary Scott Bessent in which he said during an interview that the US had given India “permission” to buy Russian oil.
"The world is very well supplied in oil. Yesterday, the Treasury (Department) agreed to let our allies in India start buying Russian oil that was already on the water," secretary Bessent said in an interview to Fox Business on Friday.
"The Indians had been very good actors. We had asked them to stop buying sanctioned Russian oil this fall. They did. They were going to substitute it with US oil. But to ease the temporary gap of oil around the world, we have given them permission to accept the Russian oil," he said.
Chaturvedi slammed the BJP-led Centre over India “needing US’ permission” and accused the party of “defending American attack on our sovereignty”.
“Why does India need US’ permission? Instead of asking this to the US, you are defending US’ attack on our sovereignty! Tum kitne mein bike ho (How much were you bought for?),” she wrote on X.
30-day waiver for India to buy Russian oil
On Thursday, as tensions rose during the conflict involving Iran, the United States said it was granting a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.
"President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," Bessent had said.
He said the "deliberately short-term measure" would not give major financial gains to the Russian government, as it only allows transactions involving oil already stranded at sea.
The Russian oil issue
India has been facing pressure from the Trump administration to reduce purchases of Russian oil. US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Indian imports if the country directly or indirectly buys Russian oil.
However, Trump later announced a trade deal with India after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the agreement, tariffs would be reduced to 18% from 50% in return for New Delhi stopping Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers.
It is worth noting that India now faces a lower reciprocal tariff of 10 per cent after Trump announced a new global levy on goods imported into the United States following the US Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping duties on several countries.
With inputs from agencies