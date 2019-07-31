e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

BJP’s lone Muslim MLA in Assam becomes deputy speaker of assembly

Aminul Haque Laskar was elected Deputy Speaker unopposed after opposition parties including Congress and AlUDF did not name any candidate for the post which had become vacant after Kripanath Mallah of the BJP won the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:26 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Aminul Haque Laskar who was elected unopposed to the post of deputy speaker of the state assembly is an MLA from Sonai.
Aminul Haque Laskar who was elected unopposed to the post of deputy speaker of the state assembly is an MLA from Sonai.(HT PHOTO)

Aminul Haque Laskar, the lone Muslim legislator from Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam, was on Wednesday elected unopposed to the post of deputy speaker of the state legislative assembly.

Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami made the announcement during the ongoing session of the assembly.

Besides his own party, Laskar, who represents the Sonai constituency, had the support of Asom Gana Parishad and Bodo People’s Front, the two parties who are partners in the BJP-led ruling coalition in Assam.

The opposition parties including Congress and All India United Democratic Front did not name any candidate for the post which had become vacant after former deputy speaker Kripanath Mallah of the BJP won the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat.

“It is a big responsibility, more so, because the opposition parties didn’t name anyone to contest against me. I will be neutral and uphold dignity of the post,” Laskar said after his election.

Laskar had hit the headlines in June last year when he received a letter from an obscure organization along with two live bullets asking him to quit BJP within 15 days or face death.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 16:23 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accidentZomato
    don't miss