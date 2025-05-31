BJP slams Revanth Reddy for Op Sindoor questions: 'More excited about Miss World than national solidarity’

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on chief minister Revanth Reddy over his statements on Operation Sindoor and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in the Legislative Assembly in Hyderabad.(ANI)

BJP state chief spokesperson NV Subash criticised Revanth Reddy for what he described as "bizarre and irresponsible" behaviour unbecoming of a state leader, reported ANI.

Referring to Revanth Reddy's recent remarks questioning the Modi government and alleging failure to reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Subhash alleged that the chief minister's “false narratives” appear more in tune with Pakistan's propaganda than with the sentiments of Indian citizens.

"Is he living in a fantasy? Even a national daily that once published such claims had to retract them after the Defence Ministry clarified the facts. Yet, the CM chooses to repeat these lies, presumably to curry favour with his party high command--Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi--thanks to whom he parachuted into the CM's chair," Subhash was quoted as saying by the news agency.

He also questioned whether Revanth Reddy has any respect for the Indian Armed Forces.

"Even a staunch BJP critic like AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has no hesitation in calling out Pakistan's duplicity. But Revanth Reddy, in a stunning display of ignorance, appears to justify the enemy nation's claims," he said, according to ANI.

He also claimed that Reddy seems “more thrilled about appearing alongside Miss World” on front pages than expressing solidarity with the nation at a time of heightened tensions with Pakistan.

What Revanth Reddy said

Earlier, while participating in Congress 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Nizampet, Hyderabad, Reddy had criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that the country needs the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

"Modi is expired rupee, Modi is like a 1000 rupees' invalid note. Today, this country needs Rahul Gandhi's leadership. If a leader like Rahul Gandhi would have been Prime Minister of this country, then he would have taken (former PM) Indira Gandhi as inspiration and would have walked in Kaali's (Maata) way and would have made Pakistan into two parts and would have taken PoK back," Revanth Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI.

He had also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain to 140 crore Indians how many Rafale fighter jets were shot down by the Pakistani Army during India's Operation Sindoor.

He also alleged that Modi failed to separate Balochistan from Pakistan and take control over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

