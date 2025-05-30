‘Babbar of Pakistan’: BJP doubles down on Revanth Reddy over Rafale jets question

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy over his remarks on Rafale fighter jets used during India's Operation Sindoor, with Sambit Patra calling him the 'Babbar of Pakistan". Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets fly past during the "Aero India 2021" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.(REUTERS file)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sambit Patra lashed out at the Congress for its leaders' questions and jibes at the government following the conflict with Pakistan, and alleged that the opposition party's ongoing 'Jai Hind Yatra' looks more like “Jai Pakistan Yatra”.

The BJP national spokesperson said senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy, have often asked about the number of aircraft India lost in the conflict, and accused Jairam Ramesh of equating MPs travelling abroad as members of all-party delegations with terrorists.

Addressing the 'Jai Hind' rally in Hyderabad on Thursday, Revanth Reddy demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain to 140 crore Indians how many Rafale aircraft were shot down by the Pakistani Army during the recent conflict.

Rahul Gandhi never asked about the details of terror sites and air bases destroyed in Pakistan, but his party has enquired about the losses of Indian jets more frequently than the neighbouring country, Patra alleged.

These leaders are like "babbar" (warrior) of Pakistan, he said, adding that they are gabbar of India, invoking the villain of iconic film Sholay, and added they will meet the same fate as the bandit did in the hands of heroes Jai and Veeru.

"Gabbar's defeat is certain due to India's jai (glory) and veerta (valour)." He noted that even Congress MPs are part of the seven all-party delegations currently on a visit to world capitals to put across India's stand following the Pahalgam terror attack and its punitive strikes against Pakistan.

These Congress MPs are doing a good job as the delegations are strongly projecting India's stand but Ramesh in one breath is comparing them to terrorists, he said.

The Congress chief spokesperson had said on Thursday that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack are roaming, and so are these MPs abroad.

Patra cited controversial statements of a number of Congress leaders, including some questioning military conflict with Pakistan and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, after the Pahalgam attack.

“The Congress should suspend its Jai Hind Yatra, which is more like Jai Pakistan Yatra, and instead consult with Pakistan and hold a joint press conference,” he said, claiming that Gandhi has been quoted frequently in Pakistan.

He noted that another Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is a member of one of the delegarions, had spoken about the changes brought by the revocation of Article 370, and said somebody should relay the former Union minister's remarks to Gandhi.

What did Revanth Reddy say?

At the rally, Revanth Reddy sought to know why PM Narendra Modi, who had called for an all-party meeting before going to war with Pakistan, did not do so before calling off the armed conflict with the neighbouring country.

"The soldiers of this (Secunderabad ) Cantonment participated in the war. The war planes being manufactured in Telangana upheld respect for our country. Rafale aircraft brought by Narendra Modi were shot down by Pakistan. There is no discussion on how many Rafales were shot down. Narendra Modi should answer how many Rafale aircraft were shot down by Pakistan during the recent war. You give us the account," he asked.

The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at Revanth Reddy and the Congress for questioning the Indian armed forces. Taking a dig at the Telangana chief minister, the BJP advised him to “stick to Miss World photo ops”, instead of speaking on national security.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BJP Telangana claimed that Reddy went beyond just questioning national security operations, alleging that he referred to Pakistan as “Mana Pakistan” (Our Pakistan) — a comment the party says aligns with Pakistan’s narrative.

“From questioning Surgical Strikes and Balakot to mocking our armed forces and opposing Agnipath — standing against India is in Congress’s DNA,” the BJP tweeted, adding, “Stick to Miss World photo ops, Revanth. National security isn’t your ramp. When the nation wins, Congress sulks."