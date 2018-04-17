BJP to contest more seats than its allies in Bihar in 2019 polls

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CP Thakur on Tuesday said the party will contest more seats than its allies in Bihar in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest from majority of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2019 polls,” Thakur, also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, said.

Janata Dal-United leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who joined hands with the BJP last July and formed the government after dumping the RJD and the Congress, contested the last Lok Sabha polls alone and won only two seats.

Nitish Kumar is eyeing to contest over a dozen Lok Sabha seats in 2019 with the BJP, Thakur said.

The Lok Janshakti Party of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan which won six seats in the last elections, is trying to contest from no less than 10 seats.

Another BJP ally RLSP of Union minister Upender Kushwaha might contest from over half a dozen seats.

Thakur however, refused to reveal the exact number of seats the BJP will contest.

