BJP to face consequences of spreading propaganda against Rahul Gandhi: Congress

The Congress party on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading propaganda against Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the saffron brigade will have to “bear the brunt” of peddling a fake news report on social media.

The party said it has lodged complaints in six states, including Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and an FIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP MPs Rajyavardhan Rathore, Subrat Pathak, Bhola Singh and MLA Kamlesh Saini.

“The question is directly aimed at (Prime Minister) Modi ji – why has he released the MPs and MLA as cheap trolls? One truth is that they don’t have any job to do and the other is that the more you spread hatred, animosity and lies, the sooner they will be promoted within the party,” said the Congress’ social media head Supriya Shrinate.

Congress alleged that spreading fake news on social media platforms is one thing, but using the platforms “with terrorists” is intolerable. “You have the audacity to attach Rahul Gandhi’s name with a sensitive issue (Udaipur killing) in such a hostile time? Apart from the fall from grace, this is a conspiracy,” Shrinate said.

She said that it is the responsibility of an elected representative to showcase truth, fight against terrorism and maintain the sanctity of a country.

Taking a jibe at the PM for his address in Telangana, the Congress said that the failure to speak on maintaining peace in the country during a “28:21-minute-long” speech has made the MPs and MLAs believe they will advance in the party by spreading enmity and hatred.