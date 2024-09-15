BJP ‘wants to bury’ Kashmir issue, Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti on J&K polls

Three days before the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the BJP of ‘trying to bury’ both the Kashmir issue and the matter of Article 370 abrogation. Anantnag: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during a public rally ahead of J&K Assembly polls in Anantnag district, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

“We are contesting (the election) because the BJP wants to bury the Kashmir issue and Article 370. It (BJP) wants everyone to talk only about the election,” Mufti told reporters in Kulgam, according to PTI.

The PDP chief, who was the last CM of Jammu and Kashmir before it lost statehood and became a Union territory, also asserted that her party was ‘adamant' that resolving the Kashmir issue was 'very important.’

Mufti also slammed the BJP over its ‘failure’ to conduct assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir for almost a decade (since December 2014).

“It is a matter of shame for the BJP that has been saying that the situation has improved (in J&K), but they could not hold elections here in the last 10 years. People are annoyed… they want a government that addresses their concerns,” she said.

An ex-ally of the PDP, the BJP has been the country’s governing party since May 2014. In August 2019, the central government abrogated Article 370 that gave ‘special status’ to Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Mufti promised permanent employment for daily wagers if the PDP was elected to power. She also assured efforts will be made to bring multi-national companies to the Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir will vote on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting is on October 8.