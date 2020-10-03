e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in 2022 polls: Chugh

BJP will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in 2022 polls: Chugh

Akali Dal snapped its 24-years old alliance with the BJP over the three farm laws passed by the Parliament.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 09:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Chandighar
Chugh has asked party to start the groundwork for Punjab assembly polls, slated for 2022.
Chugh has asked party to start the groundwork for Punjab assembly polls, slated for 2022. (Courtesy-@tarunchughbjp)
         

Six days after the Akali Dal snapped ties with the BJP over farm laws, the saffron party’s newly appointed national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said the party will contest all 117 seats in 2022 assembly elections in Punjab.

The state will have a BJP chief minister, said Chugh who was felicitated by the party rank and file in Amritsar after being appointed as national general secretary.

“We need to start groundwork with new energy as countdown has begun now,” he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) snapped its 24-year long alliance with the BJP last Saturday citing “injustice to farmers, Sikhs, Punjab and Punjabi language”. It also accused the BJP government at the Centre of pushing through the three laws on agriculture reforms without consultation with the party. The BJP has denied the charge and asked party leaders and workers to apprise the farmers of the intended “benefits” of the three laws while exposing the Opposition’s alleged attempts to mislead the farmers on the issue.

On Friday, Chugh was heckled near Harsha Chhina village in Amritsar district where he had gone to talk about the “benefits” of the agriculture laws.

Also Read: Cong likely to extend stir against farm laws

Chugh was addressing the villagers at the farmhouse of senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina when the protesting farmers led by Sakattar Singh Kotla of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee interrupted him. He, however, continued with his speech that was aired live on Facebook.

As the police kept the agitators under control, Chugh told the gathering that the farm laws will change the life of farmers for the better.

Also Read: In Punjab, govt employees to face action if farm fires spotted on their rented out land

When the BJP leaders came out of the venue, the agitating farmers stopped their vehicles amid sloganeering. The two offered to talk to the protesters but the latter refused. Chugh assured another group of farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) of crops will stay. Chhina asked them to form a joint committee of all 31 farmer organisations to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about their apprehensions regarding the legislations.

BJP MP and Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans on Friday offered that farmers’ issues related to new laws should be discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president JP Nadda. Hans, who hails from Jalandhar, said over phone that they have assured farmer unions, etc to arrange their meeting with Nadda and Modi.

tags
top news
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In