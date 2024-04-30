'BJP will tear apart and throw Constitution' if voted back to power', claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will "tear apart" and "throw-away" the Constitution if it returns to power at the Centre. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(X/Congress)

Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, Gandhi, while holding a copy of the Constitution, said the ongoing Lok Sabha poll are not any normal election, but a fight between two ideologies. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

“The poor, STs, OBCs got several rights because of the Constitution which also gave the people MGNREGA, land rights, reservation, and other things,” Gandhi said, according to PTI. “If the BJP comes to power, it will throw away and tear apart this Constitution.”

Gandhi further claimed: "The prime minister, Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) and their MPs have made up their mind that if they get elected, they will tear apart and throw this (Constitution) book. The BJP wants this book to be thrown away and 20-25 billionaires should run the country."

In his speech, the Wayanad MP also targeted the BJP over the issue of reservation.

If the ruling dispensation is not against reservation, then why is it privatising PSUs, the Railways and other sectors, he asked.

“If you are not against reservation then why are we privatising the public sector? Why did you bring the Agniveer scheme? Why are you promoting the practice of contracting? All these activities are against reservation,” he said.

Gandhi also said that if the Congress comes to power, it will make crores of women "lakhpati" through its Mahalaksmi Yojana.

Under the scheme, the government will transfer ₹1 lakh ( ₹8,500 per month) into the accounts of the women to make them "lakhpati", he said.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can turn 22-25 industrialists into billionaires, then the Congress will turn crores of women into lakhpatis," Gandhi said, according to PTI.