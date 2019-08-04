BJP worker’s son found hanging from tree in Bengal, party alleges he was murdered

india

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker’s son was found hanging from a tree on Sunday at Narangadighi in Pingla area in West Bengal’s Midnapore.

BJP supporters staged an agitation, accusing the local Trinamool Congress workers of murdering 19-year-old Pintu Manna. The supporters alleged that Manna was murdered and his body was later hung to make it look like a suicide.

“Narayan Manna, Pintu Manna’s father, is a supporter of our party. We have heard that Pintu was killed by TMC workers,” said Antara Bhattacharya, president of the BJP’s Ghatal organizational unit.

TMC leaders, however, denied the allegation and said the BJP is trying to give the death a “political colour”.

“The youth committed suicide and BJP is trying to add political colour. They do the same whenever something like this happens,” said Sheikh Sabrati, TMC’s Pingla block president.

The police said they are investigating the matter and have detained five persons in this connection so far.

“We are investigating the case. The body has been sent for post mortem. Narayan Manna has lodged a complaint,” said Qazi Samsuddin Ahmed, additional superintendent of police, Kharagpur.

Some people claimed that the youth was having an illicit relationship with a woman and committed suicide after some residents told him, on Saturday night, not to meet her again. Police, however, did not corroborate this claim.

