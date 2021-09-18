BJP working to realise Ambedkar's dream: Nadda at SC wing’s national executive meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday inaugurated the national executive meeting of the party’s Scheduled Caste (SC) wing via video link. Addressing the inaugural session, Nadda said that the BJP is working to realise the dreams of BR Ambedkar who advocated for equal rights for poor and marginalised sections of society.

The BJP chief said the party is committed to ensuring social justice and is moving forward with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ so that the benefits of development reach all sections of society. He accused other political parties of using caste-related issues for vote bank politics, saying the benefits of development never reached the marginalised communities.

“I want to draw your attention to the issue of the caste divide that resulted in society's downfall. It was the biggest impediment to India's development,” he said, adding that the major reason behind BJP emergence as the “largest political party” in the world was that it never accepted caste politics.

Nadda was earlier scheduled to visit Varanasi for the two-day event but, as he told the party workers virtually, he had to cancel it for “some reason”. Lamenting the cancellation of the visit, the BJP chief said that he wanted to connect with the members of BJP SC Morcha in person and analyse the programmes run by them in detail.

The wing’s national president Lal Singh Arya was present in Varanasi along with several officer bearers for the meeting. HT had earlier reported that the BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, national and regional office bearers of the party’s SC wing, several party MPs and MLAs will offer prayers at Sant Ravidas Temple in Varanasi on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi will attend the concluding session.