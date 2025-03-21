BJP's 'Alamgir Rahul-Zeb' swipe at Congress over contentious Muslim quota bill in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a swipe at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after the Congress-ruled Karnataka government passed a bill that allows for 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts in the assembly. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.(ANI)

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Rahul Gandhi pushed the state government's decision, alleging he was using the "crutches of Muslim quota" to advance his politics as he knows that he would not be otherwise able to deliver.

Patra also claimed that Gandhi was politically unfit and used rhyming Urdu lines to throw several barbs at him. Referring to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Patra said that “Alamgir Rahul-Zeb” is nursing the ambition to become “Jahanpanah”, according to PTI.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government's decision in Karnataka is only the beginning and will create a divide in the country. He claimed that the Opposition party could even give a “100% quota” to the minority community in pursuit of its appeasement politics.

“On the advice and aid of Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has eaten into the reservation which was due for the OBCs,” Patra claimed, according to ANI. "This is not only unconstitutional but also a misadventure. This is the height of appeasement."

“Contract jihad”

Further attacking the Congress government in Karnataka, Patra said that Siddaramaiah-led government has been taking a host of measures aimed at Muslims.

It followed "land jihad" through Waqf properties and "economic jihad" by offering a huge package for the development of the Waqf, he claimed, adding that "anti-national jihad" was witnessed when pro-Pak slogans were raised in the state assembly.

"It is contract jihad now," he said, according to PTI.

Patra also noted that the state government has proposed salary to imams, financial aid to Muslims for weddings, rebate in fee for Muslims students, and ₹1,000 cr for the development of Muslim colonies among several decisions aimed at the minority community.

On its part, the Karnataka government has claimed that the policy is inclusive of all minority communities, not just Muslims.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)