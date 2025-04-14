BJP's Naqvi calls Waqf Act a ‘surgical strike’ on land grabbing

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday slammed the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying a "communal attack" on a Constitutional reform has been launched by those who struggled with a "famine of facts" during discussion on the legislation in Parliament. The former minority affairs minister said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is a "surgical strike" on "the legion of loot".(PTI file photo)

Speaking with reporters here, the former minority affairs minister said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is a "surgical strike" on "the legion of loot".

On one hand, those who had been engaged in systematic plundering have been rendered helpless, on the other hand, those "adept in appeasement" are crying, he said.

Naqvi said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is for the protection of faith and for the reform of the Waqf system.

'Act is not for any religion…'

"This Act is not for any religion but for the country. It does not harm any religion or any religious places," he said.

The Act will correct the confusion, contradiction and conflict of the current Waqf system and pave the way for reform and empowerment, Naqvi said.

"Those people who were struggling with an absence of argument, lack of logic and famine of facts during the discussion on Waqf amendments in Parliament, are now creating a ruckus on the streets. These people have launched a communal attack on Constitutional reform," the BJP leader said.