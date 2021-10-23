BJP’s position strong in Goa... will come back with majority: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa has boosted infrastructure and health care services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has taken steps to improve governance and revive the economy, chief minister Pramod Sawant said. These will ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party retains power in the 2022 state assembly elections, he said in an interview.

His government is making sure that all schemes are fully implemented and problems are resolved on the spot through the Swayampurna Goa scheme and the Sarkar Tumchya Dari (government at your door) programme, Sawant said during an interaction on a visit to Delhi on Friday. These are game changers that will ensure his party’s success at the polls. Edited excerpts:

What gives you confidence that you will return to power?

We have already achieved 100% first dose vaccination. We have had the best Covid-19 and financial management, the best infrastructure and human development. Under the Swayampurna or self-reliant Goa scheme, all the government officials are mandated to visit the gram panchayats (village councils) every Saturday. They have to hear the grievances of the people and resolve the problems that prevent the effective implementation of government schemes.

The government has earmarked 10 areas of focus. We have planned for electricity, sanitation, housing and water for all; economic, financial and social security for all, and 100% coverage of services such as free equipment for all divyang people (persons with disabilities). Now we are promoting dairy, agriculture and horticulture.

We started the Sarkar Tumchya Dari scheme when we realised that people were finding it hard to resolve small problems. So, we decided to send officials of all 42 departments in the state to a particular taluka (sub-district) with the mandate to solve their problems on the spot. Problems like getting an income or a caste certificate, a Kisan credit card or a soil health card are resolved there and then.

What steps has the government taken to ramp up health infrastructure and oxygen supply?

Under the PM CARES Fund, seven pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been set up. Each and every hospital is fully equipped with an oxygen bed and tank. We are not dependant on anyone for oxygen. An expert committee and a task force have been meeting regularly to set up care facilities for children. We are fully prepared for the third wave.

What steps did your government take for economic revival?

Tourism is our main economic activity. After 100% vaccination (of first doses), we have allowed tourism to resume. We have mostly Indian tourists now, but with the aid of the government of India, chartered flights and international flights are now allowed. In the Covid-19 period, we did whatever we could to offer help to industries, such as pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

There is a lot of churn among the smaller parties in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress have also thrown their hat in the ring.

The BJP’s position on the ground is strong. Currently we have the support of 27 MLAs and an independent (the assembly has 40 members). There are other parties like MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ) and Goa Forward Party. But there will be some developments, and I think there could some mergers. The Congress is a strong opposition party and will be our main opponent. As for the others, the TMC and AAP are only showing off. They have no base on the ground. In the last election, AAP could not even open its account.

We are confident of crossing the halfway mark. We will come back with a majority. This election we are confident of 22 mein 22 paar (winning 22 plus seats in 2022).