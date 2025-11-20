BJP's Prem Kumar likely to be the next Bihar assembly speaker, JD(U) to get deputy speaker

Nitish Kumar is set to return as chief minister of Bihar for the 10th time, with the swearing-in ceremony to be held at 11.30 am on Thursday. While the final list is yet to be confirmed, around 18 leaders may take oath today, which could include two deputy chief ministers. BJP's Prem Kumar is expected to get the speaker post in the new Bihar assembly.(X/@DrPremKrBihar)

One of the closely watched decisions is the selection of the Bihar Assembly speaker, a post likely to go to the BJP’s Prem Kumar, people familiar with the discussions told Hindustan Times. The deputy speaker’s position is expected to be allotted to the JD(U).

Sources say the consensus was reached after a three-hour meeting of the NDA. Follow for live updates on Bihar oath-taking ceremony.

In the outgoing assembly, BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav served as speaker while JDU leader Narendra Narayan Yadav held the post of deputy speaker.

The BJP and the JD(U) have reportedly been negotiating for key portfolios and the position of speaker ahead of their respective legislative party meetings.

On the JD(U) side, several senior leaders are being considered for ministerial berths, though the list remains unconfirmed. Names doing the rounds include Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Shrawan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Lesi Singh, Sheila Mandal, Madan Sahni, Ratnesh Sada, Mohammad Zama Khan, Jayant Raj, Umesh Singh Kushwaha, and Ashok Chowdhary. Other possible inductees are Rahul Kumar Singh, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, and Panna Lal Singh Patel, according to sources.

BJP insiders said the party is likely to retain most ministers from the outgoing Cabinet while bringing in three fresh faces. Those expected to continue include Samrat Choudhary, Prem Kumar, Mangal Pandey, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Nitish Mishra, Renu Devi, Jibesh Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Janak Ram, Hari Sahni, Kedar Prasad Gupta, Surendra Mehta, Santosh Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar, and Motil Lal Prasad. Potential new entrants being considered are former IPS officer Anand Mishra, Rana Randhir, Gayatri Devi, and Vijay Kumar Khemka.

From NDA allies, the names doing the rounds include Raju Tiwary of the LJP (RV), Santosh Suman of HAM(S), and Snehlata Kushwaha of the RLM, who is also the wife of party leader Upendra Kushwaha.

The oath-taking ceremony of the fresh NDA government will be held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on November 20.