BJP’s Sambit Patra accuses Congress, INDIA alliance of disrespecting Constitution

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Wednesday that the Congress and the INDIA alliance’s decision to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court challenging EVMs and the election commission of India (ECI), as well as the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, shows a “lack of respect for the Constitution.” Patra called Congress and the INDIA alliance’s decision to file a PIL challenging EVMs and the ECI as ‘baseless’ (HT Photo)

The BJP’s statement followed a notice submitted by Opposition lawmakers on Tuesday, seeking the removal of Dhankhar over claims of partisan behaviour and unfairness toward Opposition members.

Patra said that although CCTV footage was shared with the media for transparency, Congress continued to make allegations, referencing the election results in Haryana and Maharashtra. He added that on November 23, the ECI confirmed that vote counting across 288 Legislative Assemblies and 1,440 VVPAT units was “100% accurate and perfect.”

“The EVMs are fine in Jharkhand and Telangana because they won, but it’s a problem when they lose,” he added.

Patra also referred to a previous PIL filed by KA Paul, which was dismissed by the Supreme Court, saying, “The Court told them, ‘Your tantrums over EVMs are baseless.’” He further said that Congress had been invited to participate in an EVM hackathon but refused.

The BJP spokesperson called the no-confidence motion against Dhankhar, a historic first, and accused the Congress of disrespecting him as a “farmer’s son and a Jat.”

Patra also alleged that the no-confidence motion was a diversionary tactic by the Gandhi-Nehru family to deflect attention from their alleged links to billionaire George Soros.