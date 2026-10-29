BJP's Sunil Jakhar seeks ban on Kejriwal, Sisodia's entry in Punjab

BJP leaders Sunil Jakhar and Tarun Chugh on Thursday criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged drug menace and deteriorating law and order situation in the state, with Jakhar announcing plans to approach the Governor and explore legal options to seek a ban on the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia into Punjab. Former Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Jakhar (HT_PRINT)

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said he had received information shortly before the press conference about the death of a 16-year-old boy allegedly due to drug abuse in Jalalabad in Fazilka district. He claimed that the boy's father had also died due to drug-related causes.

"Just before this press conference, I received a call: a 16-year-old boy in Jalalabad, Fazilka district, has died due to drug abuse. Tragically, his father had also died from drug-related causes just a short while ago—an entire family has been consumed by the drug menace," Jakhar said.

Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar alleged that the government was denying the scale of the drug problem while acknowledging shortcomings in the law and order situation.

He said he was writing to the Governor and that a delegation of the Punjab BJP would meet the Election Commission.

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"In light of these facts, I am writing to the Governor. Additionally, a delegation from the Punjab BJP will meet with the Election Commission to highlight the current state of affairs in Punjab; therefore, the Code of Conduct should be implemented without delay," he said.

Jakhar also said he intended to approach the High Court or the Supreme Court to seek a ban on the entry of Kejriwal and Sisodia into Punjab, describing the matter as a constitutional issue.

"I intend to take the matter to the High Court—or even the Supreme Court, as this is a constitutional issue—to seek a ban on the entry of both Kejriwal ji and Sisodia ji into Punjab," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tarun Chugh alleged that Punjab's law and order situation had deteriorated and accused the state government of failing to curb criminal activities and the drug trade.

"The law and order situation in Punjab is going through a dire phase. The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, shows no concern for the state," Chugh said.

He referred to alleged grenade attacks on 23 police stations and a rocket launcher attack on the Punjab Police headquarters. Chugh also claimed that senior police officers had issued instructions asking personnel not to travel home in uniform.

"The very symbols of security for the common citizen—the police uniform and the police station—are themselves gripped by fear," he said.

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Accusing the state government of surrendering to criminal and drug networks, Chugh alleged that drugs were being sold openly across Punjab and that the administration had failed to dismantle the supply chain.

He also alleged that murders and extortion incidents were taking place regularly and claimed that gangsters were operating without fear of the law.

"In effect, the police system in the state has collapsed. The once-valiant Punjab Police has been rendered paralysed due to pressure exerted by the Aam Aadmi Party's officials, MLAs, and ministers. Gangsters are operating with complete impunity, and drugs are being sold openly. Today, Punjab has become the crime capital of India," Chugh said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema highlighted the state government's efforts to curb stubble burning, claiming that the practice had almost ceased in Punjab.

"This is a state that has effectively eliminated the practice of stubble burning; stubble is no longer being burned in Punjab. I consider this a major achievement for the Punjab govt," Cheema said.

He said the government had consistently provided farmers with equipment to collect and manage stubble over the past five years, adding that the results were now visible.

"Punjab's farmers do not wish to burn stubble, and as a result, the practice has all but ceased in the state. I would like to thank all our farmer brothers and sisters in Punjab," he said.

This comes before elections in Punjab, which are due in February 2027.