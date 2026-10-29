Majithia case puts Punjab’s drug problem and political accountability in focus

The allegations against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia have brought Punjab’s drug problem and the question of political accountability back into focus, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) linking the case to its campaign against drug trafficking. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with AAP MLAs talks to the media. (PTI)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau filed a roughly 40,000-page chargesheet against Majithia in a disproportionate-assets case in August 2025, according to contemporaneous media reports. The investigation examined financial records and transactions linked to companies associated with him. AAP has now highlighted allegations of suspicious transactions worth ₹736 crore involving these companies, while asserting that action against influential individuals is part of the state government’s anti-drug efforts.

The allegations remain subject to judicial scrutiny, and the chargesheet does not by itself establish criminal liability. The case concerns alleged financial irregularities, including questions about the sources and movement of funds connected to companies associated with Majithia.

AAP has also renewed questions about the record of the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government, which governed Punjab from 2007 to 2017. The party alleges that drug networks were not dealt with effectively during that period and has called for accountability over the impact of drugs on young people and their families.

The political debate has also widened to include allegations raised by AAP against the BJP and its leaders. These are political claims and would require evidence to establish any connection to criminal activity. The supplied statement does not provide independent evidence substantiating those allegations.

The issue is likely to remain part of the political debate ahead of Punjab’s 2027 assembly election. For families affected by substance use, however, the central questions concern the availability of drugs, the dismantling of trafficking networks, convictions in criminal cases, and access to treatment and rehabilitation.

The outcome of the Majithia case will depend on the evidence presented and assessed in court. The broader effectiveness of the state’s anti-drug campaign will also need to be judged through measurable outcomes, including enforcement results and support for people seeking recovery.

Majithia’s stance Majithia has meanwhile termed the Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s chargesheet against him a “bundle of lies”, alleging that the AAP government had failed to establish the claims despite constituting four special investigation teams. In a post on X, Majithia said no chargesheet had been filed in the past five years and alleged that it had taken 18 months to “concoct” the case. He asserted that he would continue raising public issues and said the truth would prevail.

Speaking to the media, Majithia accused the AAP government of misleading people by portraying the disproportionate-assets case as a drug case. He claimed the government had failed to establish any link between him and the alleged ₹736-crore drug money, and said no concrete evidence had been produced to connect him with drug trafficking. Referring to proceedings in the Supreme Court, he said the government had been given time until March 18, 2025, to establish its allegations but had failed to do so. The chargesheet has triggered a political exchange between the SAD and AAP, with the ruling party maintaining that the investigation and evidence should be examined through the legal process.