Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Black flags shown to Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Liluah

The alleged TMC workers also carried banners with slogans like ‘Shame shame Governor’ which they waved at Dhankkhar’s convoy when it was entering the college.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2019 22:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Liluah
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags in Lilauh.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags in Lilauh. (ANI Photo)
         

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags on Saturday evening by alleged Trinamool Congress members when he came to attend a programme at a college at Liluah in Howrah district.

The alleged TMC workers also carried banners with slogans like 'Shame shame Governor' which they waved at Dhankkhar's convoy when it was entering the college.

The governor has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues.

