BL Santhosh addresses BJP training camp in Hyderabad

Published on Dec 30, 2022 01:21 AM IST

BJP leader B L SantoshSanthosh arrived in Hyderabad, three days after the Telangana high court transferred the BRS MLAs’ poachig case to the CBI and dissolved the SIT of the Telangana police constituted by the state government. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, who was named by the Telangana police as a suspect in the case of alleged attempt to poach four Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs, came to Hyderabad to take part in a party training camp on Thursday.

Santhosh arrived in the state capital, three days after the state high court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation and dissolved the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana police constituted by the state government.

The high court had earlier granted stay on the summons issued by the SIT to Santosh under Section 41 (A) of the Criminal Procedure Code till December 30. Now that the high court ordered dissolution of the SIT and transferred the case to the CBI, the summons have become infructuous, a BJP leader familiar with the development said.

Santhosh, who addressed the party’s training programme for Vistaraks (full-time workers) of 80 parliamentary constituencies of southern states through virtual mode on Wednesday, attended the camp being organised at a private resorts on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

The BJP leader said the “Vistaraks” had been entrusted with the task of expanding the organisational activities of all the Parliamentary segments in Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

“The objective of the training programme is to capture maximum Lok Sabha seats from Southern States in the 2024 general elections,” he said.

Santhosh addressed a meeting of district chiefs, conveners, joint conveners and in-charges of all the 119 assembly segments in Telangana. “It has been decided to appoint two coordinators for each assembly segment. Santhosh gave an action plan in the name of Mission-90 to the party to ensure that the party would get 90 seats in the 119-member assembly,” he said.

Santhosh asked the party coordinators to visit the assembly constituencies allotted to them for three days a month and expand the party network. “The strategy would be implemented with effect from the New Year,” the party leader said.

Apart from Santosh, the training camp was attended by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy, BJP parliamentary board member K Laxman and BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, among others.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

