B’luru mall apologises to farmer who was denied entry for wearing traditional dhoti

Bengaluru: The GT Mall in Magadi Road issued a formal apology on Wednesday to Fakirappa (62), the elderly farmer who was initially denied entry for wearing a traditional pancha (dhoti). The incident, which sparked widespread outrage and protests, culminated in the mall management honoring Fakirappa with a shawl as a gesture of reconciliation. The controversy erupted when Fakirappa, accompanied by his family from Haveri, visited GT Mall to watch a movie. (HT PHOTO)

The controversy erupted when Fakirappa, accompanied by his family from Haveri, visited GT Mall to watch the movie “Kalki 2898 AD” on Tuesday. Security staff prevented Fakirappa from entering the mall, citing his attire as inappropriate. This discriminatory act left Fakirappa waiting outside for over half an hour.

The incident quickly drew condemnation from various quarters, including pro-Kannada activists and political leaders. Revenue department minister Krishna Byre Gowda denounced the mall’s actions, likening it to a colonial mindset and emphasizing the importance of respecting individuals regardless of their appearance.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Fakirappa expressed his hurt and disappointment over being denied entry due to his traditional attire. “I was deeply hurt by the incident. I have worn a dhoti all my life, and it has never been a problem before,” he told reporters.

Following widespread public outcry and pressure from activists, GT Mall’s management issued a formal apology to Fakirappa. Mall in-charge B Suresh personally apologized to him and assured that such incidents would not recur.

“The security personnel made a grave mistake by denying entry based solely on clothing. We have instructed all staff to treat everyone equally, without discrimination based on attire, colour, or identity,” Suresh stated.

In a gesture of reconciliation, Fakirappa was invited back to the mall on Wednesday, where he was honoured with a shawl.