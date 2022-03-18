B’luru to get integrated command and control centre

The Bengaluru Smart City will establish an integrated command centre (ICCC) at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters to bring 14 different departments serving Bengaluru city and create a system to address public grievances.

The ICCC that Bengaluru Smart City Ltd (BSCL) is in the process of establishing will bring together 14 different departments on a single platform. BSCL managing director Rajendra Cholan said the ICCC will be made operational in next 100 days.

The ICCC will be implemented by 14-line departments, including the BBMP, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bengaluru Traffic Police, Bengaluru City Police, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, and others.

“The Integrated Control and Command Centre is a decision support system where information from various departments and various applications are collected, collaborated and analysed for better planning of the city, using ICT (Information and communication technology) as a backbone. It has intelligence engine(s), which will process and synchronise all the related information and generate insights. These insights are helpful in managing incidents across the city and do better planning for city development,” said Cholan.

The platform, which will be integrated with 14 government departments for service delivery, will impact the day-to-day lives of Bengaluru citizens. “The command centre will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will provide a variety of other services such as Analytics and Business Intelligence Service,” Cholan added.

The ICCC is being established for ₹90 crore and will assist officials in making decisions that are beneficial to the city and its residents. In addition, BSCL intends to build modern control rooms in each of the BBMP’s eight zonal offices.

According to officials, the proposal to establish an ICCC for Bengaluru has been in the works for nearly three years.

The announcement comes after BBMP’s counsel told a HC division bench comprising of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justice SR Krishna Kumar that that development projects undertaken by various agencies had deteriorated the condition of the roads.

The court was informed while hearing a 2015 petition filed by Vijayan Menon and others, which sought a series of directives, including one requiring the BBMP to submit an action taken report on repairing potholes that have led to road accidents and establishing a mechanism for citizens to file complaints about poor street conditions.

The BBMP counsel asked the court to permit the BBMP to include those agencies as parties in the proceedings. The court granted permission to include agencies/bodies as required parties, as well as the American Road Technology and Pvt Ltd agency, which operates the Python machine. As a result, the court permitted the consul to file the necessary application outlining the agencies to be impleaded as respondents in the PIL. The hearing has been rescheduled for April 5.

The bench has also asked BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta to provide a report on potholes in the city. “We demand that potholes in the CBD area be repaired as quickly as possible. The roads must be repaired within 15 days of the incident. We order respondents to survey all existing roads in the area within three days,” the court said.