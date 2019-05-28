BMC proposes to cut 160 dangerous trees before rains

Ahead of the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to cut 160 dead or dangerous trees across the city. The civic body aims to remove these trees, mostly located in Kurla, Chembur, Ghatkopar and Bandra, following a 30% increase in monsoon-related incidents in 2018 as compared to 2017. The city saw more than 950 tree-falls in June 2018, which claimed six lives.

Of the 86 proposals to remove 160 trees, civic ward officials proposed to cut 73 trees. The proposals for the other trees were from residents. “BMC has identified the 160 trees on the basis of complaints by residents and inspection by ward-level junior tree officer.

In case of re-plantation, if the trees are located on private land, we will ask residents to plant two trees for each dead tree removed. If it is on public land, BMC will do it. As there are less than 25 trees on each plot, the tree authority’s permission is not required. We have already started the work,” said Rambhau Das, garden department, BMC.

Dr Nilesh Baxi, former tree authority member said, “When they cut a tree, they have to plant two trees, but they plant a sapling. Taking care of the sapling is another issue. BMC puts the onus on residents and often the sapling ends up being dead. Of 100 trees the BMC would plant, hardly seven would survive.”

