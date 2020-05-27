Boarding school students need not travel for CBSE exams

india

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:56 IST

New Delhi: Union human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday announced that students, who have moved to different states or districts during the Covid-19 lockdown, can opt to take their board exams there.

The announcement came on the day when HT reported that a section of students studying in residential schools may still have to travel hundreds of miles to sit for the exams even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is increasing the number of exam centres from 3,000 to 13,000 to ensure students get the exam centres of their choice.

“Class 10 and Class 12 students, who have moved to different states or districts during the Covid-19 lockdown, can appear for pending board exam there,” said Nishank.

Officials said the decision was taken in view of the long distances that some students would have had to undertake and the quarantine measures that school authorities would have been forced to make.

HRD ministry alone runs 661 residential Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas mostly in rural areas and would have had to make quarantine arrangements for their students to take the exams.

Several residential schools had brought the long-distance travel many students would have had to undertake in Covid-19 hit areas to CBSE and HRD ministry’s notice.

“Keeping in view the problem of the candidates who have shifted to other districts than the district of their examination centre, the CBSE has decided to shift their examination centres to their present districts. A notification will be issued by the CBSE in this regard in June. Such candidates are informed that they should remain in touch with their schools,” CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a statement.

Class 10 and 12 board exams postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown are being conducted from July 1 to 15.