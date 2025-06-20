Boat capsizes in Assam's Brahmaputra, 3 missing; search operations on

At least three people, including two students, went missing after a country-made passenger boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River near Mukalmua in Assam's Nalbari district on Thursday. The incident took place near Gorkhattari Ghat, Assam, leading to a search and rescue operation by disaster response teams.(Representational Image)

The incident took place near Gorkhattari Ghat, leading to a search and rescue operation by disaster response teams. Supriya Das, Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district in Assam, confirmed the incident. "Three persons, including two students, are missing in the boat capsize incident. NDRF, SDRF teams and district administration are engaged in a search and rescue operation," the SP told ANI.

According to the reports, the boat was carrying several passengers when it lost balance and overturned in the river. The exact number of people on board has not been confirmed yet.

Soon after the boat capsized, local authorities rushed to the spot, and rescue operations were launched with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police. As of Thursday night, the three missing individuals had not been found. Search operations were set to continue on Friday morning.

More details are awaited from officials as the rescue operation progresses.