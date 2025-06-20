Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Boat capsizes in Assam's Brahmaputra, 3 missing; search operations on

ANI |
Jun 20, 2025 03:23 PM IST

Three persons, including two students, are missing in the boat capsize incident in Assam. NDRF, SDRF teams are engaged in search and operation.

At least three people, including two students, went missing after a country-made passenger boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River near Mukalmua in Assam's Nalbari district on Thursday.

The incident took place near Gorkhattari Ghat, Assam, leading to a search and rescue operation by disaster response teams.(Representational Image)
The incident took place near Gorkhattari Ghat, Assam, leading to a search and rescue operation by disaster response teams.(Representational Image)

The incident took place near Gorkhattari Ghat, leading to a search and rescue operation by disaster response teams. Supriya Das, Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district in Assam, confirmed the incident. "Three persons, including two students, are missing in the boat capsize incident. NDRF, SDRF teams and district administration are engaged in a search and rescue operation," the SP told ANI.

According to the reports, the boat was carrying several passengers when it lost balance and overturned in the river. The exact number of people on board has not been confirmed yet.

Soon after the boat capsized, local authorities rushed to the spot, and rescue operations were launched with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police. As of Thursday night, the three missing individuals had not been found. Search operations were set to continue on Friday morning.

More details are awaited from officials as the rescue operation progresses. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Boat capsizes in Assam's Brahmaputra, 3 missing; search operations on
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On