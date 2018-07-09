Bodies of all the six kids who drowned in Ganga recovered

The bodies of three more children who drowned in the Ganga on Sunday were retrieved by divers on Monday, the police said.

“With this, the divers have, after 24-hour long operation, recovered the bodies of all six children, between 10 and 12 years old, who drowned while bathing at Ganga Barrage, ” said circle officer Manoj Gupta.

The children, identified as Aman, Mohmmad Kaif, Anshu, Abhishek, Aditya and Baba Tainya, lived in the Babupurwa neighbourhood, about 8 km from Ganga Barrage, a local picnic spot. They had gone to the barrage on bicycles, without informing their parents, he said.

“The bodies will be handed over to the families after autopsies have been conducted,” he added.

A seventh boy, Sahibey Alam, who did not enter the water, said that after his friends went in, one of them began drowning. Others drowned while trying to save him, he said.

More than 30 people have drowned at Ganga Barrage in the past 15 months. SP, west, Sanjiv Suman said the police have put up large display boards warning people not to enter the water.

“The policemen of Kohna and Nawabgunj police stations patrol the Ganga stretch. We will be taking up the safety issue with the district administration,” he said.