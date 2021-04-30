Boeing announces $10 mn assistance package for India's fight against Covid-19

US aerospace major Boeing on Friday announced a USD 10 million (about ₹74 crore) emergency assistance package for India to support the country's response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

The assistance from Boeing will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare for communities and families battling the pandemic, the company said in a release.

Boeing has some 3,000 employees working in India, besides local customers, suppliers, and business partners.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe, and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time.

“Boeing is a global citizen, and in India, we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases," Boeing Company president and chief executive officer Dave Calhoun said.

The company also said it will partner with local and international relief organisations to deploy the USD 10 million to the areas of greatest need in consultation with medical, government and public health experts.

Boeing employees also have an opportunity to donate personally to charitable organisations supporting COVID-19 relief in India, it said.

Also, as part of the Boeing Gift Match programme, the company will match monetary donations dollar for dollar, extending the reach of assistance being provided to the Indian people, it said.

"Boeing not only stands in solidarity with the Indian people in their effort to confront this pandemic, but we will also be a part of the solution. We will continue to monitor the pandemic response in India and work to support our employees, customers, and partners through this crisis,” Calhoun added.