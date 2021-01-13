IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bolster India’s rise to counter China challenge: Secret US strategy for Indo-Pacific
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Bolster India’s rise to counter China challenge: Secret US strategy for Indo-Pacific

Among the “desired end states” of the strategy is India-US cooperation to “preserve maritime security and counter Chinese influence in South and Southeast Asia and other regions of mutual concern”
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:09 AM IST

A secret US strategy for the Indo-Pacific framed in 2018 envisaged bolstering India’s capacities so that it could work with other like-minded countries to act as “a counterbalance to China” and maintain the capacity to counter challenges from Beijing such as “border provocations” and access to cross-border rivers.

The strategy, framed more than two years before the India-China military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), makes more than 20 mentions of India and sees the country as “preeminent in South Asia” and taking on “the leading role in maintaining Indian Ocean security” while increasing engagement with Southeast Asia and expanding economic and defence cooperation with other US allies and partners.

Also Read: Will stand ground at LAC, says army chief

On the other hand, the document, classified “secret” and “not for foreign nationals”, sees China as a strategic competitor to the US intent on dissolving American alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and circumventing “international rules and norms to gain an advantage”. It also states China will use its dominance in cutting edge technologies to “pose profound challenges to free societies”.

Under the US system, such documents usually remain secret for up to three decades but the Trump administration’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien declassified the 10-page strategy with slight redactions on January 5. Experts believe this was done to signal continuity of the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy to key partners such as India, Australia and Japan amid the change in administration in Washington.

The strategy is based on the assumption that a “strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a counterbalance to China”, and that New Delhi’s “preferred partner on security issues” is Washington.

Among the “desired end states” or goals of the strategy is India-US cooperation to “preserve maritime security and counter Chinese influence in South and Southeast Asia and other regions of mutual concern”, and India maintaining “the capacity to counter border provocations by China”.

The strategy also sets the goal of ensuring that India remains “preeminent in South Asia and takes the leading role in maintaining Indian Ocean security, increases engagement with Southeast Asia, and expands its economic, defense, and diplomatic cooperation with other US allies and partners in the region”.

The strategy states that the US will take action on several fronts, including diplomatic, military and intelligence, to “accelerate India’s rise and capacity to serve as a net provider of security and Major Defense Partner” and to address challenges emanating from China, including the border dispute.

Among the actions the US will take in this regard is offering “support to India – through diplomatic, military, and intelligence channels – to help address continental challenges such as the border dispute with China and access to water, including the Brahmaputra and other rivers facing diversion by China”.

The US will also “solidify an enduring strategic partnership with India underpinned by a strong Indian military able to effectively collaborate with the United States and our partners in the region to address shared interests”.

According to the document, the US will build a “stronger foundation for defense cooperation and interoperability; expand our defense trade and ability to transfer defense technology to enhance India’s status as a Major Defense Partner; increase our cooperation on shared regional security concerns and encourage India’s engagement beyond the Indian Ocean Region”.

The US will also support India’s bid for membership of the Nuclear Supplier’s Group, and work “with India toward domestic economic reform and an increased leadership role in the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ADMM+ (Asean Defence Ministers Meeting”

Over the past three years, the US has signed three key defence agreements, one at each of the 2+2 ministerial meetings, to facilitate the real-time sharing of sensitive military information and transfer of sophisticated technology. These agreements are the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), the Industrial Security Annex to the General Security of Military Information Agreement, and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA).

In a recent farewell address, outgoing US ambassador Kenneth Juster had specifically referred to these agreements and said concluding them had elevated the bilateral defence partnership.

During the same event, Juster had said the US was “very supportive” amid the India-China border standoff but declined to go into details. “We both share a vision of the Indo-Pacific region...and that is an inclusive vision that provides opportunities for all countries to grow and prosper but also wants to avoid incursions of any type, intimidations and predatory financing, and when there’s a situation that is along those lines, we cooperate to try to resist it,” he had said.

The four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad – India, Australia, Japan and the US – elevated the body to the ministerial level in 2019 and the second ministerial meeting was held in Tokyo last year. Ahead of that meeting, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo had spoken about plans to formalise the Quad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Piyush Goyal noted that the ecosystem of government, private sector, the institute of company secretaries, industrial bodies and institutions, among others, are all equal stakeholders in the future of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ambassador of Estonia, Katrin Kivi,(ANI Photo )
Ambassador of Estonia, Katrin Kivi,(ANI Photo )
india news

Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:02 PM IST
The Estonian envoy further said the way of aggressiveness shown by India against terrorism is welcome and it is known to all that India has always raised the concern of terrorism in all global fora.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to sources, 95 per cent of the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the government have been delivered and shipped to nearly 60 consignee points across India in two days.(REUTERS)
According to sources, 95 per cent of the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the government have been delivered and shipped to nearly 60 consignee points across India in two days.(REUTERS)
india news

Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:18 PM IST
According to sources, 95 per cent of the 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine purchased by the government have been delivered and shipped to nearly 60 consignee points across India in two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers carry the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine at cold storage in Jammu on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Workers carry the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine at cold storage in Jammu on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Spreading hope': Covid-19 vaccine doses reach far corners of India

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Ahead of the pan-India start of inoculation drive on January 16, state governments have firmed up their plans and fine-tuned logistical details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the BMC’s objection to giving free food, the BJP MP said the order does not affect her plans as the trust would charge Re 1 for each meal.(HT PHOTO).
After the BMC’s objection to giving free food, the BJP MP said the order does not affect her plans as the trust would charge Re 1 for each meal.(HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
  • Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People pose for photos with India written with Snow, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
People pose for photos with India written with Snow, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The IMD said the lowest minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius was reported at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) over the plains of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.(HT PHOTO)
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC

By Pawan Dixit
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.(AFP)
Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.(AFP)
india news

Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:18 PM IST
On Tuesday, Kailash Choudhary, who is also Minister of State for Agriculture, had said the government was willing to go ahead with the meeting and it was for the farmer groups to decide what they want.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a series of tweets, health ministry said that there has been no discrimination in the distribution of two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - to the states.(ANI Photo)
In a series of tweets, health ministry said that there has been no discrimination in the distribution of two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - to the states.(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: MoHFW denies doubts on vaccine allocation

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deal will be signed in the coming days with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
The deal will be signed in the coming days with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
india news

‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The LCA Tejas Mk-1A is a domestically designed, developed and manufactured state of the art modern 4+ generation fighter jet. It will serve as a potent platform to meet the IAF’s operational requirements, the Union defence ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had alleged that Maharashtra had received a lesser number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccines than what was expected to arrive.(PTI | Representational image)
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had alleged that Maharashtra had received a lesser number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccines than what was expected to arrive.(PTI | Representational image)
india news

Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:49 PM IST
In a series of tweets, the ministry said that there has been no discrimination in the distribution of two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - to the states and the allocation has been made based on the priority list of healthcare workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Srinagar resident undergoes a Covid-19 test.(ANI)
A Srinagar resident undergoes a Covid-19 test.(ANI)
india news

For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi in Madurai on Thursday to attend 'Jallikattu'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive reach Madurai by 11 am on Thursday and will spend about four hours in the temple town.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60.(REUTERS)
In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60.(REUTERS)
india news

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports Reuters quoting govt official. In December last year, Russia approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60. People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia’s national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the day, the country's second busiest airport commenced transportation of the vaccines with low-cost carrier GoAir's first flight to Goa.(ANI Photo)
Earlier in the day, the country's second busiest airport commenced transportation of the vaccines with low-cost carrier GoAir's first flight to Goa.(ANI Photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP